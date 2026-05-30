New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 194,661 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 194,661 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,465 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GO

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CEO Jason J. N. Potter bought 110,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $700,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 684,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,324.30. This trade represents a 19.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carey F. Jaros bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,173.16. The trade was a 110.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,307 and sold 89,493 shares valued at $524,431. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

See Also

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