New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.98, for a total transaction of $5,376,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,929,547.74. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 258 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.93, for a total value of $150,137.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,944.04. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,473 shares of company stock valued at $310,786,074. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $568.43 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $563.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.01. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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