New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 32,309 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,599 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,309 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,365,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EPR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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