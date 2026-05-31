New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 41,566 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 41,566 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Evertec were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Evertec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,161 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evertec by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company's stock.

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Evertec Price Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Evertec's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Evertec's payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez purchased 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 80,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,858.70. This trade represents a 26.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,274,264.38. The trade was a 16.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evertec

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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