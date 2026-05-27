New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Veeco Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 51.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 148.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 283,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

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Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 1.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.Veeco Instruments's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 29,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,754,496.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,129,481.16. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $5,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,393.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 230,979 shares of company stock valued at $12,398,739 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

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