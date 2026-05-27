New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,960 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,050,425 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,599 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $922,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 912,656 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $145,925,000 after purchasing an additional 757,293 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,796 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 573,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,693 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $620,616,000 after purchasing an additional 304,920 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ares Management Stock Up 0.9%

ARES stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 251.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ares Management from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.56.

Get Our Latest Report on ARES

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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