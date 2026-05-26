New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,072 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,427,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,728,000 after buying an additional 345,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,563,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,481,000 after buying an additional 822,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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