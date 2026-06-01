New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board's holdings in Oracle were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $225.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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