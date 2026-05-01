New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,899 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,343 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Cigna Group worth $58,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $290.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a 200 day moving average of $276.94.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.32 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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