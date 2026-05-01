New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 22,881 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427,570 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $126,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and a bullish server‑CPU outlook have reframed the semiconductor story in Intel’s favor — analysts and markets are treating Intel as a meaningful AI‑infrastructure beneficiary rather than just a legacy CPU vendor. Article Title

Q1 earnings beat and a bullish server‑CPU outlook have reframed the semiconductor story in Intel’s favor — analysts and markets are treating Intel as a meaningful AI‑infrastructure beneficiary rather than just a legacy CPU vendor. Positive Sentiment: Strong price momentum and record monthly gains (April was the best month in Intel’s Nasdaq history) are fueling inflows and bullish sentiment. That technical/flow-driven lift is supporting higher valuations today. Article Title

Strong price momentum and record monthly gains (April was the best month in Intel’s Nasdaq history) are fueling inflows and bullish sentiment. That technical/flow-driven lift is supporting higher valuations today. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate raises (Erste increased FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts; Freedom Capital moved INTC to "strong‑buy") are reinforcing the bullish narrative and validating the earnings surprise for some investors. Article Title Article Title

Analyst upgrades and estimate raises (Erste increased FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts; Freedom Capital moved INTC to "strong‑buy") are reinforcing the bullish narrative and validating the earnings surprise for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Lip‑Bu Tan joining the board of PsiQuantum (NVIDIA‑backed) highlights management’s visibility into advanced compute ecosystems (quantum/partnership networks), a reputational positive but with limited short‑term revenue impact. Article Title

CEO Lip‑Bu Tan joining the board of PsiQuantum (NVIDIA‑backed) highlights management’s visibility into advanced compute ecosystems (quantum/partnership networks), a reputational positive but with limited short‑term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Research on emerging areas like neuromorphic computing cites Intel as a participant in longer‑term, structural growth themes (edge AI, energy‑efficient compute). Useful for strategic bulls but not a near‑term earnings lever. Article Title

Research on emerging areas like neuromorphic computing cites Intel as a participant in longer‑term, structural growth themes (edge AI, energy‑efficient compute). Useful for strategic bulls but not a near‑term earnings lever. Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces warn the rally may be overbought and question whether the valuation run (record ~$475B market cap) is justified by fundamentals — a reminder that profit‑taking and mean reversion risks are real. Article Title Article Title

Multiple pieces warn the rally may be overbought and question whether the valuation run (record ~$475B market cap) is justified by fundamentals — a reminder that profit‑taking and mean reversion risks are real. Negative Sentiment: Management/headcount moves and corporate governance notes (e.g., chief accounting officer departure) are being watched as potential governance or execution risks by some investors. Article Title

Management/headcount moves and corporate governance notes (e.g., chief accounting officer departure) are being watched as potential governance or execution risks by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Options‑market action shows traders pricing a large move (more than ~23% by July), signaling elevated uncertainty/volatility even as bulls push prices higher. That raises both upside and downside risk for short‑term investors. Article Title

Intel Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $474.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $95.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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