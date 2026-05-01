New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $168.50 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,028 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $168,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $135.50 and put the stock on an "-overweight" rating, implying further upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $135.50 and put the stock on an "-overweight" rating, implying further upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group boosted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citi (higher earnings outlook supports valuation and buy-side sentiment). Read More.

Erste Group boosted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citi (higher earnings outlook supports valuation and buy-side sentiment). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Senior hiring and expansion moves: Citi appointed JPMorgan’s Shukla as head of Asia infrastructure and hired senior coverage leaders (Potts) while targeting senior hires in Japan/China — moves that strengthen M&A, infrastructure and cross-border franchises. These hires support revenue growth in higher-fee businesses. Read More.

Senior hiring and expansion moves: Citi appointed JPMorgan’s Shukla as head of Asia infrastructure and hired senior coverage leaders (Potts) while targeting senior hires in Japan/China — moves that strengthen M&A, infrastructure and cross-border franchises. These hires support revenue growth in higher-fee businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi was nominated for a BeInCrypto institutional award for leadership in digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services), highlighting potential growth in fee-based digital services. Read More.

Citi was nominated for a BeInCrypto institutional award for leadership in digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services), highlighting potential growth in fee-based digital services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market and regulatory updates: Citi issued participation notifications (technical/regulatory disclosures) — routine but relevant for governance and compliance watchers. Read More.

Market and regulatory updates: Citi issued participation notifications (technical/regulatory disclosures) — routine but relevant for governance and compliance watchers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and media pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are driving investor attention and conversation around Citi's strategic moves and potential involvement in a complex deal; these are informational and may increase trading volume but are not definitive catalysts. Read More. Read More.

Coverage and media pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are driving investor attention and conversation around Citi's strategic moves and potential involvement in a complex deal; these are informational and may increase trading volume but are not definitive catalysts. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s Japan banking head says the firm seeks expansion there despite a talent crunch — signals ongoing strategic focus on Asian growth, but execution risk remains. Read More.

Citi’s Japan banking head says the firm seeks expansion there despite a talent crunch — signals ongoing strategic focus on Asian growth, but execution risk remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: the Fed left rates unchanged in a divided vote, a development that keeps loan and deposit margins (and investor sentiment) in focus for banks including Citi. Read More.

Macro backdrop: the Fed left rates unchanged in a divided vote, a development that keeps loan and deposit margins (and investor sentiment) in focus for banks including Citi. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal headline: a report says Citi paid an ex-JPMorgan banker $52M despite allegations of bullying and abusive behavior — a potential reputational and governance overhang that could attract scrutiny and increase legal/compensation questions. Read More.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $127.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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