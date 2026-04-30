New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $236.40 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551,105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 69,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $236,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after buying an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after buying an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,673 shares of company stock valued at $144,148,191. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Chevron stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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