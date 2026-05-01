New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $69.50 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,673 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 113,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $69,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 270.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GM opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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