New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.40 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.14.

View Our Latest Report on AESI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlas Energy Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlas Energy Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here