New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $206,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after buying an additional 401,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PM traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $165.62. The stock had a trading volume of 629,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,903. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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