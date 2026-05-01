New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,116 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,116 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $121,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $281.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $287.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,246,381.75. This trade represents a 34.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,499 shares of company stock valued at $70,697,111. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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