New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,083 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,728 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 34,083 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $58,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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