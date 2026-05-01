New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,306 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $63,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after buying an additional 901,626 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after buying an additional 798,457 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 65.3% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,603,000 after acquiring an additional 724,349 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock worth $426,195,000 after acquiring an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,480 shares of the company's stock worth $660,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $397.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $376.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.90. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $424.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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