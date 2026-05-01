New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $105,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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