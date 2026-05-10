NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 13,623 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,454 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $43,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here