NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:TJX opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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