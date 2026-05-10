NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 14,857 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,876 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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