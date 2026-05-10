NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 8,138 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,539 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $40,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.7%

WELL stock opened at $214.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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