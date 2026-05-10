NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $510,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $506.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $608.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $628.63.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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