NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,919 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $154,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,158 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $264.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $274.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.37. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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