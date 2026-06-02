NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $278.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,872 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 321,057 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $278,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Vera CPU , Vera Rubin systems, and the DSX platform for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Article Title

The company also introduced the , systems, and the for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Multiple partners, including TSMC, Foxconn, CoreWeave, ABB, Cadence, and Siemens , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Article Title

Multiple partners, including , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Article Title

There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also raised concerns about valuation and competition, including commentary that rival chipmakers and Chinese alternatives could challenge NVIDIA’s growth trajectory over time. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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