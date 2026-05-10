NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $69.67 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,339 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Novartis were worth $69,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 77.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,648,174 shares of the company's stock worth $211,362,000 after buying an additional 720,860 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $64,563,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,045,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,035,000 after acquiring an additional 480,201 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3,309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 301,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,656,000 after acquiring an additional 292,595 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 606,780 shares of the company's stock worth $77,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,861 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Novartis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novartis to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

More Novartis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimate for Q3 2026 to $2.30 from $2.28, suggesting slightly better mid-year profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimate for to $2.30 from $2.28, suggesting slightly better mid-year profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $2.23 from $2.08, a meaningful upward revision for late-2026 earnings.

Zacks Research increased its EPS forecast to $2.23 from $2.08, a meaningful upward revision for late-2026 earnings. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank also nudged up its FY2027 EPS estimate to $9.77 from $9.74, reinforcing a generally constructive longer-term view. Novartis stock page

Erste Group Bank also nudged up its EPS estimate to $9.77 from $9.74, reinforcing a generally constructive longer-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus still calls for FY2026 EPS of $8.86 , while Zacks’ revised FY2026 estimate of $8.75 remains close to that level, indicating expectations are largely intact.

Analyst consensus still calls for , while Zacks’ revised estimate of $8.75 remains close to that level, indicating expectations are largely intact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q2 2026 EPS to $2.24 from $2.37 and trimmed FY2026 guidance, which may temper enthusiasm about near-term growth.

Zacks cut EPS to $2.24 from $2.37 and trimmed guidance, which may temper enthusiasm about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Additional reductions to Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates point to some caution around future earnings momentum.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $170.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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