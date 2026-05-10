NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,889,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,498,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 135,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $22.27 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.46.

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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