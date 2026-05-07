Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,682,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 448,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.46% of Newmark Group worth $358,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company's stock.

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Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.69 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.870-1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Newmark Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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