Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on Newmont from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.91.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

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Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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