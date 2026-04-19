Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,683 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Newmont by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on Newmont from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Read Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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