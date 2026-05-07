Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,795 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 38,449 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Newmont were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $330,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,430,074.65. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 43,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Trading Up 5.5%

NYSE NEM opened at $114.97 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont’s blowout Q1 results and revenue/EPS beats have reinforced earnings momentum and underpinned upgrades and higher price targets from several firms (BMO, Citigroup, Scotiabank among others), which supports upside sentiment for the stock. Read More.

Newmont’s blowout Q1 results and revenue/EPS beats have reinforced earnings momentum and underpinned upgrades and higher price targets from several firms (BMO, Citigroup, Scotiabank among others), which supports upside sentiment for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and maintains a Sector Outperform view with a $151 target, signaling improving analyst fundamentals that can lift investor expectations. Read More.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and maintains a Sector Outperform view with a $151 target, signaling improving analyst fundamentals that can lift investor expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Newmont-funded exploration: Newmont fully funded Headwater Gold’s 2025–26 Lodestar drill program under an earn‑in and the program identified a new “Meridian Zone” — positive for Newmont’s Nevada exploration pipeline and optionality. Read More.

Newmont-funded exploration: Newmont fully funded Headwater Gold’s 2025–26 Lodestar drill program under an earn‑in and the program identified a new “Meridian Zone” — positive for Newmont’s Nevada exploration pipeline and optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest from thematic/precious‑metals screens: Newmont is being highlighted in recent “best silver mining” and long‑term growth lists after its strong quarter, which can attract new flows from sector ETFs and retail buyers. Read More.

Investor interest from thematic/precious‑metals screens: Newmont is being highlighted in recent “best silver mining” and long‑term growth lists after its strong quarter, which can attract new flows from sector ETFs and retail buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sales (executive filings including Rule 10b5‑1 plans) were reported; filings show sales were largely to cover tax withholding on vested awards and executed under pre‑arranged plans, which appears administrative rather than an outright negative signal. Read More.

Insider share sales (executive filings including Rule 10b5‑1 plans) were reported; filings show sales were largely to cover tax withholding on vested awards and executed under pre‑arranged plans, which appears administrative rather than an outright negative signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont pays a modest quarterly dividend (recently announced), which supports income investors but is not the primary driver of large directional moves. Read More.

Newmont pays a modest quarterly dividend (recently announced), which supports income investors but is not the primary driver of large directional moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earlier in May the market reacted negatively after Newmont authorized up to US$6 billion in buybacks despite the Q1 beat; that announcement triggered intra‑day selling in some accounts—an example of how capital allocation timing/scale can prompt short‑term profit‑taking. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, TD lifted their target price on Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.51.

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Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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