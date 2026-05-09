Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,471 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $330,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,074.65. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,475. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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