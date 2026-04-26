Newmont Corporation $NEM Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 637,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.29% of Newmont worth $13,390,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Newmont by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. The trade was a 51.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here