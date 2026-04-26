Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,743 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.89 and a 200 day moving average of $207.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $254.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Citigroup raised Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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