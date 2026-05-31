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NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Institutional ownership increased: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS slightly boosted its NextEra Energy stake by 0.7% in Q4, bringing its holdings to 4.11 million shares worth about $330.1 million. Other large institutional investors, including Vanguard and Geode Capital, also increased positions.
  • Insiders sold shares: NextEra Energy Treasurer James Michael May and EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II both sold shares on March 9 at $90.27 each. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares valued at about $2.88 million.
  • Earnings and dividend remain solid: NextEra Energy beat quarterly EPS expectations with $1.09 per share, though revenue came in below estimates at $6.70 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share, implying a 2.9% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.20% of NextEra Energy worth $330,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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