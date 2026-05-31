NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $202,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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