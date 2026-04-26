NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $95.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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