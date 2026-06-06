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NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vestcor Inc more than doubled its NextEra Energy position in the fourth quarter, increasing its stake by 124.6% to 165,308 shares valued at about $13.3 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to their holdings, and hedge funds and institutions now own 78.72% of NextEra Energy’s stock.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on NEE, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $99.20, while the stock recently traded at $85.86 after reporting quarterly EPS of $1.09, above estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,308 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 752,275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $56,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Weiss Ratings raised NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NEE opened at $85.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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