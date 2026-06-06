NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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