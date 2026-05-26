NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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