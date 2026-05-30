NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $98.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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