NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by 111 Capital

111 Capital reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,568 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,782 shares during the period. 111 Capital's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 165,308 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 752,275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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