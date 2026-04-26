NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,188.4% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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