NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 481,808 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $166,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $177,198,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,262,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,356,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $177,902,000 after buying an additional 1,118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,799,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,139,726,000 after buying an additional 922,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $96.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target (from $87 to $92) and cited growing confidence in NextEra’s long‑term earnings trajectory as potential data‑center deals and energy‑storage opportunities come into view. This supports upside expectations for growth beyond regulated utility earnings. Jefferies Raises Target

Jefferies raised its price target (from $87 to $92) and cited growing confidence in NextEra’s long‑term earnings trajectory as potential data‑center deals and energy‑storage opportunities come into view. This supports upside expectations for growth beyond regulated utility earnings. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights NextEra as a relatively safe way to gain solar/clean‑energy exposure — reinforcing the investment thesis that its large renewables pipeline and scale should support longer‑term cash flow growth and investor interest in the renewable theme. Solar Investment Thesis

Coverage highlights NextEra as a relatively safe way to gain solar/clean‑energy exposure — reinforcing the investment thesis that its large renewables pipeline and scale should support longer‑term cash flow growth and investor interest in the renewable theme. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators point to NextEra’s A‑ credit rating and a ~39% dividend buffer (adjusted EPS vs. dividend), which supports dividend safety and investment‑grade financing — a positive for income‑oriented investors. Credit Rating / Dividend Buffer

Analysts and commentators point to NextEra’s A‑ credit rating and a ~39% dividend buffer (adjusted EPS vs. dividend), which supports dividend safety and investment‑grade financing — a positive for income‑oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its price target up to $95 (maintaining Neutral), reflecting modest upside from current levels and reinforcing analyst support around NextEra’s outlook. Mizuho Price Target

Mizuho nudged its price target up to $95 (maintaining Neutral), reflecting modest upside from current levels and reinforcing analyst support around NextEra’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting heavy investor attention and inclusion on lists of utility/dividend ideas can support trading interest and liquidity but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Monitor flows and sentiment as catalysts. Investor Attention

Articles noting heavy investor attention and inclusion on lists of utility/dividend ideas can support trading interest and liquidity but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Monitor flows and sentiment as catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in roundups of utility stocks for passive income highlights NextEra’s dividend profile, but such lists are broad and not a direct catalyst for fundamentals. Passive Income Roundup

Inclusion in roundups of utility stocks for passive income highlights NextEra’s dividend profile, but such lists are broad and not a direct catalyst for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks/Yahoo preview pieces warn analysts expect a decline in NextEra’s upcoming quarterly EPS and flag the company lacks the two key ingredients that typically drive an earnings beat — raising the risk of a near‑term negative surprise. Earnings Preview / Decline Expected

Zacks/Yahoo preview pieces warn analysts expect a decline in NextEra’s upcoming quarterly EPS and flag the company lacks the two key ingredients that typically drive an earnings beat — raising the risk of a near‑term negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny after a ~39% one‑year rally has prompted analyst pieces asking whether NextEra still offers value at current multiples — be cautious on multiple expansion already priced into the stock. Valuation / Reassess

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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