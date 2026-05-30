NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,270 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $365,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 849,352 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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