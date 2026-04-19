NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,076 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,154 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $96.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here