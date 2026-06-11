NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 30,971 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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