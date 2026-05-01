NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belleair Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.63.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 4.0%

NEE stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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