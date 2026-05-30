Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $383.52 and its 200-day moving average is $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.90 and a 1 year high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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